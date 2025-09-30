US Braced for Looming Government Shutdown Amid Healthcare Deadlock

The United States is on the brink of a government shutdown as tensions flare between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders during a crucial White House meeting. Despite both parties exchanging blame, little progress was made towards reaching a consensus that could prevent disruptions across federal services as early as Wednesday.

Vice President JD Vance indicated a shutdown seems unavoidable, while Democrats push for an agreement that includes expiring health benefits. Republicans, on the other hand, insist on separating healthcare considerations from the government funding debate. If no resolution is achieved, thousands of federal workers might face furloughs, affecting sectors from NASA to national parks.

Budget battles have become a common occurrence in Washington, but Trump's approach adds a layer of unpredictability. The President's refusal to allocate previously approved funds and threats to further reduce the federal workforce underscore the stakes involved. As the clock ticks, the $1.7 trillion discretionary spending in question represents a small slice of the total budget, yet significant due to its impact on agency operations and the national debt.