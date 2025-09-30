Karnataka State Contractors Allege Congress Government Corruption
Senior BJP leader R Ashoka has called for the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following allegations by the State Contractors' Association of corruption within the Congress government. The association accused the government of increasing commission rates and delaying contractor payments, leading to public outcry.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka, senior BJP leader R Ashoka has demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid corruption allegations made by the State Contractors' Association. The group claims commission demands have doubled under the current Congress government compared to the previous BJP regime.
The Karnataka State Contractors' Association asserted that the current administration has not released contractor dues for nearly two years. This situation has reignited political turmoil, reminiscent of when Congress capitalized on similar allegations to gain power in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Ashoka criticized the Congress government, branding it as an '80 percent commission government.' He urged the Chief Minister to step down, questioning the silence of cabinet ministers in refuting the charges. He also raised concerns about the misuse of projects like Bidadi Township for allegedly illicit activities.
