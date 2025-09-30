Karnataka State Contractors Allege Congress Government Corruption

In Karnataka, senior BJP leader R Ashoka has demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid corruption allegations made by the State Contractors' Association. The group claims commission demands have doubled under the current Congress government compared to the previous BJP regime.

The Karnataka State Contractors' Association asserted that the current administration has not released contractor dues for nearly two years. This situation has reignited political turmoil, reminiscent of when Congress capitalized on similar allegations to gain power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Ashoka criticized the Congress government, branding it as an '80 percent commission government.' He urged the Chief Minister to step down, questioning the silence of cabinet ministers in refuting the charges. He also raised concerns about the misuse of projects like Bidadi Township for allegedly illicit activities.