BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away at 93

Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a towering figure in Delhi politics, passed away at 93 on Tuesday morning at AIIMS, where he had been receiving treatment. Malhotra, who held numerous significant positions, including being the first president of Delhi BJP, leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication.

The news of his passing has garnered condolences from high-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Delhi government has cancelled several events as a mark of respect. Modi praised Malhotra for his contributions to the BJP and his insightful parliamentary interventions that strengthened the party's influence in the capital.

Malhotra's political journey commenced during the Jan Sangh days, and he was known for his nationalism and organizational skills. He was also a five-time MP and two-time MLA in Delhi. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and other leaders have expressed their sorrow, recognizing Malhotra as a guiding force for many party workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)