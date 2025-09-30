Left Menu

BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away at 93

Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra has passed away at the age of 93. A significant figure in Delhi's political scene, Malhotra was the first BJP president in Delhi and served as the leader of opposition. He was mourned by leaders nationwide, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:07 IST
BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away at 93
Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a towering figure in Delhi politics, passed away at 93 on Tuesday morning at AIIMS, where he had been receiving treatment. Malhotra, who held numerous significant positions, including being the first president of Delhi BJP, leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication.

The news of his passing has garnered condolences from high-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Delhi government has cancelled several events as a mark of respect. Modi praised Malhotra for his contributions to the BJP and his insightful parliamentary interventions that strengthened the party's influence in the capital.

Malhotra's political journey commenced during the Jan Sangh days, and he was known for his nationalism and organizational skills. He was also a five-time MP and two-time MLA in Delhi. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and other leaders have expressed their sorrow, recognizing Malhotra as a guiding force for many party workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

 Global
2
Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

 India
3
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

 India
4
Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025