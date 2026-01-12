Supreme Court Grills Abu Salem Over 25-Year Term Calculation

The Supreme Court of India has raised questions on gangster Abu Salem's assertion of having completed a 25-year jail sentence in connection with his arrest in November 2005. Salem, convicted for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005, following a lengthy legal process.

The court's scrutiny focuses on interpreting the start date of Salem's sentence, interrogating the logic behind the calculation which Salem claims includes remissions for good behavior. The bench has asked Salem's counsel to present the specific prison rules governing such remissions, especially under the TADA Act.

Amidst Salem's plea against a Bombay High Court order, the apex court reiterated India's assurance to Portugal—guaranteeing Salem's incarceration would not surpass 25 years. The legal proceedings continue as the court awaits further documentation on the relevant prison rules.