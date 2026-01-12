Left Menu

Supreme Court Grills Abu Salem Over 25-Year Term Calculation

The Supreme Court of India questioned Abu Salem's claim of completing a 25-year prison term, stemming from his 2005 arrest tied to the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Salem's petitions challenge the timeline, contending that his term—including good behavior remissions—fulfills India’s extradition agreement with Portugal, ensuring a cap on sentencing duration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:26 IST
Supreme Court Grills Abu Salem Over 25-Year Term Calculation
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has raised questions on gangster Abu Salem's assertion of having completed a 25-year jail sentence in connection with his arrest in November 2005. Salem, convicted for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005, following a lengthy legal process.

The court's scrutiny focuses on interpreting the start date of Salem's sentence, interrogating the logic behind the calculation which Salem claims includes remissions for good behavior. The bench has asked Salem's counsel to present the specific prison rules governing such remissions, especially under the TADA Act.

Amidst Salem's plea against a Bombay High Court order, the apex court reiterated India's assurance to Portugal—guaranteeing Salem's incarceration would not surpass 25 years. The legal proceedings continue as the court awaits further documentation on the relevant prison rules.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

 India
3
Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

 Russia
4
Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026