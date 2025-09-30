Left Menu

Leh in Turmoil: Activist's Arrest Sparks Controversy and Protests

Sonam Wangchuk's arrest and subsequent curfew in Leh has drawn criticism from his wife and the community, accusing authorities of imposing restrictions on peaceful protests. Allegations against Wangchuk are seen as unfounded, with claims of a broader agenda against implementing the Sixth Schedule. Tensions in Leh remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:03 IST
Leh in Turmoil: Activist's Arrest Sparks Controversy and Protests
Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are high in Leh following the arrest of well-known activist Sonam Wangchuk and the imposition of a strict curfew. His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has criticized the authorities, calling the situation 'sad and unfortunate' and asserting that Leh's historically peaceful community is being unjustly restricted.

In a statement to ANI, Angmo condemned the reasoning behind the curfew, which authorities claim was due to youth protests. She argued that the protests were peaceful until the CRPF's intervention with tear gas. Angmo emphasized that Wangchuk's past demonstrations have always been peaceful and inspired by Gandhian principles, and that he should not be blamed for inciting violence.

Gitanjali J Angmo further disputed allegations made by the police against Wangchuk, accusing them of fabricating a narrative to avoid addressing calls for the Sixth Schedule's implementation. Despite restrictions, demands continue in Leh for the inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, as locals question the actions of security forces and the validity of the imposed prohibitions.

TRENDING

1
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India
2
Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

 Pakistan
3
Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

 India
4
Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025