Leh in Turmoil: Activist's Arrest Sparks Controversy and Protests

Tensions are high in Leh following the arrest of well-known activist Sonam Wangchuk and the imposition of a strict curfew. His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has criticized the authorities, calling the situation 'sad and unfortunate' and asserting that Leh's historically peaceful community is being unjustly restricted.

In a statement to ANI, Angmo condemned the reasoning behind the curfew, which authorities claim was due to youth protests. She argued that the protests were peaceful until the CRPF's intervention with tear gas. Angmo emphasized that Wangchuk's past demonstrations have always been peaceful and inspired by Gandhian principles, and that he should not be blamed for inciting violence.

Gitanjali J Angmo further disputed allegations made by the police against Wangchuk, accusing them of fabricating a narrative to avoid addressing calls for the Sixth Schedule's implementation. Despite restrictions, demands continue in Leh for the inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, as locals question the actions of security forces and the validity of the imposed prohibitions.