Hema Malini Leads Delegation in Karur After Tragic Stampede
BJP MP Hema Malini led an 8-member NDA delegation to Karur to investigate the stampede on September 27 that resulted in 41 deaths and nearly 60 injuries. The group plans to inspect the site and meet with victims' families.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Hema Malini, spearheading an eight-member delegation, arrived in Karur on Tuesday to investigate the tragic stampede that claimed 41 lives on September 27. The incident also resulted in nearly 60 injuries in Velusamypuram.
The delegation, part of the NDA, aims to closely examine the circumstances surrounding the stampede. They will conduct a thorough inspection of the site and gather firsthand accounts from affected families, both those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured.
Party sources highlight the significance of this investigation, as understanding the causes behind such a devastating occurrence is critical to preventing future tragedies. The panel's findings are expected to shed light on safety lapses and provide answers to grieving communities.
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Karur: BJP MPs Investigate Devastating Stampede
'NDA panel of MPs will visit people being treated in hospitals at Karur,' says Hema Malini BJP MP, leading the NDA delegation.
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Stampede Claims Lives in Velusamypuram
NDA MPs panel will see what happened; look into circumstances that led to stampede at Karur: BJP MP Hema Malini in Coimbatore.
Stampede: BJP MPs delegation, scheduled to visit Karur, arrives in Coimbatore.