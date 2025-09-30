Hema Malini Leads Delegation in Karur After Tragic Stampede

BJP MP Hema Malini, spearheading an eight-member delegation, arrived in Karur on Tuesday to investigate the tragic stampede that claimed 41 lives on September 27. The incident also resulted in nearly 60 injuries in Velusamypuram.

The delegation, part of the NDA, aims to closely examine the circumstances surrounding the stampede. They will conduct a thorough inspection of the site and gather firsthand accounts from affected families, both those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured.

Party sources highlight the significance of this investigation, as understanding the causes behind such a devastating occurrence is critical to preventing future tragedies. The panel's findings are expected to shed light on safety lapses and provide answers to grieving communities.