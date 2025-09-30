China Backs Trump's Bold 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza

In a significant diplomatic gesture, China has announced its backing for President Donald Trump's ambitious 20-point plan aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza. The initiative calls for a cessation of military activities and the release of all Israeli hostages captured by Hamas.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized the need for all involved parties to adhere to relevant UN resolutions and urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The plan, crafted through meticulous negotiations, strives for a balanced approach incorporating both Israeli concerns and developmental goals for the region.

Endorsed by Gulf nations, the proposal outlines a technocratic governance model for Gaza, with international oversight. Former British PM Tony Blair joins the governing framework, labeling the plan "bold and intelligent." The initiative waits on swift Israel-Palestine acceptance for implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)