Murkowski Supports Tillis' Plan Amid Fed Nomination Tension

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski has announced her support for fellow Republican Thom Tillis' initiative to block President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve nominees. This decision follows the Justice Department's weekend threats to indict Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Murkowski emphasized the critical nature of maintaining the Federal Reserve's independence, arguing that the stability of markets and the broader economy could be compromised if political pressure influences the Fed's decisions. Her stance is significant as she is one of the few Republicans willing to counter Trump's agendas.

In recent discussions with Powell, Murkowski learned the U.S. central bank received subpoenas aimed at influencing interest rate decisions. She labeled the DOJ's actions as coercive and called for congressional scrutiny if they find the investigation over cost overruns justified.

