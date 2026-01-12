Left Menu

Murkowski Supports Tillis' Plan Amid Fed Nomination Tension

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski backs Thom Tillis' plan to block Donald Trump's Federal Reserve nominees, following threats to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Murkowski emphasizes the importance of Fed independence for market stability. She criticizes DOJ's moves as coercive and urges congressional investigation if deemed necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:02 IST
Murkowski Supports Tillis' Plan Amid Fed Nomination Tension

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski has announced her support for fellow Republican Thom Tillis' initiative to block President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve nominees. This decision follows the Justice Department's weekend threats to indict Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Murkowski emphasized the critical nature of maintaining the Federal Reserve's independence, arguing that the stability of markets and the broader economy could be compromised if political pressure influences the Fed's decisions. Her stance is significant as she is one of the few Republicans willing to counter Trump's agendas.

In recent discussions with Powell, Murkowski learned the U.S. central bank received subpoenas aimed at influencing interest rate decisions. She labeled the DOJ's actions as coercive and called for congressional scrutiny if they find the investigation over cost overruns justified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
2
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
3
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
4
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026