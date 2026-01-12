NATO's Strategic Plan to Secure the Arctic

NATO member countries are engaging in active discussions to determine the next steps in their collective mission to secure the Arctic. According to alliance chief Mark Rutte, these discussions are aimed at building on prior initiatives to maintain safety in the region.

Rutte shared these insights during a news conference in Zagreb, Croatia, emphasizing the need for actionable strategies to protect the Arctic. The region's safety remains a priority for the alliance.

The focus is on practical implementation of collective efforts, ensuring that NATO's commitments to Arctic security are not merely theoretical but are accompanied by tangible protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)