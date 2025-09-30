Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a key figure in Delhi's political landscape and a five-time MP, passed away at the age of 93 after receiving treatment at AIIMS.

Malhotra, known for his role in solidifying the BJP's presence in Delhi, served as the leader of opposition and was a prominent candidate in the 2008 elections. His contributions to public life and sports administration were widely recognized.

Leaders from various political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, have expressed their condolences. Modi lauded Malhotra's dedication to the party, while Delhi's chief minister and BJP members honored his life's work. The Delhi government postponed several events in his honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)