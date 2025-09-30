Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at 93, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to public service. A prominent figure in Delhi politics, he strengthened the BJP in the region and was respected for his leadership and understanding of public issues. Tributes pour in from across the political spectrum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:27 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a key figure in Delhi's political landscape and a five-time MP, passed away at the age of 93 after receiving treatment at AIIMS.

Malhotra, known for his role in solidifying the BJP's presence in Delhi, served as the leader of opposition and was a prominent candidate in the 2008 elections. His contributions to public life and sports administration were widely recognized.

Leaders from various political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, have expressed their condolences. Modi lauded Malhotra's dedication to the party, while Delhi's chief minister and BJP members honored his life's work. The Delhi government postponed several events in his honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times: Sri Lanka's Rocky Road to Attracting Foreign Investments

Turbulent Times: Sri Lanka's Rocky Road to Attracting Foreign Investments

 Sri Lanka
2
China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors

China Opens Stock Option Market to Global Investors

 Global
3
US-Iran Deportation Deal Reaches Critical Stage

US-Iran Deportation Deal Reaches Critical Stage

 Iran
4
Delhi Schools to Introduce 'Rashtraneeti': Civic Awareness Through RSS History

Delhi Schools to Introduce 'Rashtraneeti': Civic Awareness Through RSS Histo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025