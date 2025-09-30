Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra
Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at 93, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to public service. A prominent figure in Delhi politics, he strengthened the BJP in the region and was respected for his leadership and understanding of public issues. Tributes pour in from across the political spectrum.
- Country:
- India
Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a key figure in Delhi's political landscape and a five-time MP, passed away at the age of 93 after receiving treatment at AIIMS.
Malhotra, known for his role in solidifying the BJP's presence in Delhi, served as the leader of opposition and was a prominent candidate in the 2008 elections. His contributions to public life and sports administration were widely recognized.
Leaders from various political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, have expressed their condolences. Modi lauded Malhotra's dedication to the party, while Delhi's chief minister and BJP members honored his life's work. The Delhi government postponed several events in his honor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Champions Self-Reliance and Good Governance at Delhi BJP Office Inauguration
Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office, Boosts Party Morale
New Delhi BJP Office Inaugurated: A Hub for Renewed Public Service and Governance
PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commitment
The less our dependence on foreign products, the better it will be for the country: PM Modi at inauguration of Delhi BJP office.