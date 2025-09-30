Kerala Assembly Uproar: Opposition Protests Speaker's Decision on BJP Leader's Remarks

The Kerala Assembly descended into chaos on Tuesday as opposition members staged a vociferous protest, demanding a discussion on alleged death threat remarks by a BJP leader targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress-led UDF sought an adjournment motion to prioritize the discussion, challenging the Speaker's refusal to entertain the matter. Despite registration of a police case against BJP leader Printu Mahadevan for his televised comments, Speaker A N Shamseer argued that the issue lacked immediate significance. The decision sparked backlash from the Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, who criticized the perceived trivialization of the threat.

As the Speaker maintained his stance, Congress members attempted to disrupt proceedings, insisting on debating the matter deemed irrelevant. Law Minister P Rajeev accused Congress of political theatrics, suggesting their timing was questionable. Facing escalating protests, the Speaker adjourned the House, postponing further discussions until October 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)