U.S. Administration Targets Venezuelan Drug Cartels

In a critical announcement on Tuesday, President Donald Trump indicated that his administration is evaluating the possibility of targeting drug cartels operating by land in Venezuela. This comes on the heels of a U.S. military operation involving the destruction of boats purportedly carrying illegal drugs from Venezuela.

Addressing reporters before departing the White House, Trump stated, "Now we'll look at cartels. We're going to look very seriously at cartels coming by land." This development highlights a new dimension in the United States' efforts to combat international drug trafficking, specifically those originating from the Venezuelan region.

The potential shift to address land-based cartel operations underscores a strategic expansion of U.S. anti-drug efforts, focusing not only on maritime activities but also on terrestrial routes that facilitate narcotics flow into the country.