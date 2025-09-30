Starmer: A Vision for Unity Amidst Reformation Clash
Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged working-class voters to support his vision for a unified Britain, rejecting divisive politics promoted by Reform UK. Addressing threats from both Reform and a leftist party, Starmer emphasized patriotism and promised reforms addressing educational and immigration challenges, while facing fiscal policy pressures.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer directly appealed to working-class voters on Tuesday, urging Labour's traditional base to back his vision for "a Britain built for all" and to reject the divisive rhetoric of the populist Reform UK party. In a passionate speech, Starmer challenged Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's Reform party, which is perceived as sowing division.
With Labour under threat from Reform on the right and a nascent leftist party from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, Starmer called for patience with his government, promoting unity and emphasizing the necessity of raising living standards, promoting technical education, and tackling illegal immigration while disavowing racism.
At the Labour conference in Liverpool, where party members waved Britain's flags, Starmer urged a return to decency over division, highlighting fiscal challenges, with potential tax increases looming despite last year's substantial tax hike, as the government seeks to cover a forecasted fiscal shortfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
