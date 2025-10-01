Left Menu

Nomination Drama: E.J. Antoni's Withdrawal

The White House has retracted E.J. Antoni's nomination for head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, following President Donald Trump's earlier accusation against former head Erika McEntarfe of manipulating figures. The withdrawal was reported by CNN, sourced from three anonymous insiders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 04:35 IST
Nomination Drama: E.J. Antoni's Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, the White House has retracted the nomination of E.J. Antoni for the position of Bureau of Labor Statistics head. The news, reported by CNN on Tuesday, comes only a month after his nomination.

President Donald Trump had selected Antoni for the role after abruptly firing the agency's previous leader, Erika McEntarfe. Trump accused McEntarfe, without presenting any evidence, of tampering with labor statistics.

This withdrawal adds to the ongoing controversies surrounding the administration's handling of key appointment processes. The source of the decision, as per three insiders, remains undisclosed.

TRENDING

1
World Bank Boosts Costa Rica's Fiscal Efficiency

World Bank Boosts Costa Rica's Fiscal Efficiency

 Global
2
Nomination Drama: E.J. Antoni's Withdrawal

Nomination Drama: E.J. Antoni's Withdrawal

 United States
3
U.S.-South Korea Visa Talks Foster Trade Growth

U.S.-South Korea Visa Talks Foster Trade Growth

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Sniper Attack at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Two Dead

Tragedy Strikes: Sniper Attack at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Two Dead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025