Nomination Drama: E.J. Antoni's Withdrawal
The White House has retracted E.J. Antoni's nomination for head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, following President Donald Trump's earlier accusation against former head Erika McEntarfe of manipulating figures. The withdrawal was reported by CNN, sourced from three anonymous insiders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 04:35 IST
In a surprising turn of events, the White House has retracted the nomination of E.J. Antoni for the position of Bureau of Labor Statistics head. The news, reported by CNN on Tuesday, comes only a month after his nomination.
President Donald Trump had selected Antoni for the role after abruptly firing the agency's previous leader, Erika McEntarfe. Trump accused McEntarfe, without presenting any evidence, of tampering with labor statistics.
This withdrawal adds to the ongoing controversies surrounding the administration's handling of key appointment processes. The source of the decision, as per three insiders, remains undisclosed.
