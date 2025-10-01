Nomination Drama: E.J. Antoni's Withdrawal

In a surprising turn of events, the White House has retracted the nomination of E.J. Antoni for the position of Bureau of Labor Statistics head. The news, reported by CNN on Tuesday, comes only a month after his nomination.

President Donald Trump had selected Antoni for the role after abruptly firing the agency's previous leader, Erika McEntarfe. Trump accused McEntarfe, without presenting any evidence, of tampering with labor statistics.

This withdrawal adds to the ongoing controversies surrounding the administration's handling of key appointment processes. The source of the decision, as per three insiders, remains undisclosed.