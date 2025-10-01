U.S. Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

The United States is on the brink of a government shutdown after a Senate vote failed to extend federal funding past a crucial deadline. With the Senate's 55-to-45 vote against the extension, government activities will cease except for essential functions starting Wednesday.

The standoff stems from deep political divides, primarily over healthcare subsidies, with Democrats demanding their inclusion in any spending bill, while Republicans argue for separate discussions. President Trump exacerbated tensions by threatening to cut Democrat-favored programs and lay off federal workers.

As agencies prepare for shutdown protocols, airlines warn of potential flight delays, and the Labor Department halts its unemployment report. With no compromise in sight, the shutdown's duration remains uncertain, risking further economic impacts.