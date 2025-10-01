U.S. Government Faces Impending Shutdown Amid Political Unrest

The U.S. government is on the brink of a shutdown after the Senate failed to pass a funding extension, falling short by a 55-45 vote. As a result, non-essential government operations could halt, potentially affecting air travel and the monthly jobs report. President Donald Trump is intensifying the situation with layoffs warnings.

Bipartisan divisions persist, with Democrats demanding healthcare subsidies in the funding bill, while Republicans want separate negotiations. Trump's refusal to allocate previously approved funds has further complicated matters. Some Democrats are reluctant to support any spending bills due to Trump's actions.

Shutdown consequences include halting scientific research and stopping federal worker payments. Previous shutdowns have disrupted the U.S. economy, costing billions. With crucial healthcare impacts and legislative disagreements, it remains uncertain how long the shutdown might last.

(With inputs from agencies.)