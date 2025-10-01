Left Menu

Pope Leo's Call for Peace Amidst Middle East Crisis

History's first American pope, Pope Leo, has called for a cease-fire and hostages' release in the Middle East. Expressing hope for peace, he also shared concerns about a flotilla intended to deliver aid. Italy proposes alternative solutions amidst the heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:40 IST
Pope Leo, the first American pope in history, has reiterated his call for an immediate cease-fire in the ongoing Middle East conflict and urged the release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Departing Castel Gandolfo, Leo expressed optimism about plans to end hostilities.

Describing the proposals as 'realistic,' Leo expressed hope that Hamas would engage with the plan within the designated timeframe. He also highlighted concerns regarding a flotilla of over 50 boats aiming to deliver aid to Gaza, potentially breaching Israel's naval blockade.

The Italian government has labeled the flotilla's mission a potential 'hostile act,' recommending Cyprus as an alternate delivery point. Assurances were given by Italy, with support from the Catholic Church, to ensure that aid reaches Palestinians safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

