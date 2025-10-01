Scandal Strikes: Jan Suraaj Party Calls for Deputy CM's Removal

The Jan Suraaj Party has issued a formal request to the Bihar governor for the dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, following serious allegations from party founder Prashant Kishor.

The party's leadership, including national president Uday Singh and state chief Manoj Bharti, presented the memorandum at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Singh noted their disappointment over meeting the principal secretary instead of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Citing constitutional concerns, Singh emphasized the need for Choudhary's removal and hinted at seeking court intervention if required. Meanwhile, Kishor highlighted discrepancies in Choudhary's past legal claims regarding his age, calling for his arrest and retrial in a 1995 murder case.

