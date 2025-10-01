Scandal Strikes: Jan Suraaj Party Calls for Deputy CM's Removal
The Jan Suraaj Party has urged the Bihar governor to remove Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary due to serious allegations by party founder Prashant Kishor. The party vows to seek legal action if neither the Prime Minister nor the Governor takes steps. Choudhary faces accusations related to a 1995 murder case.
- Country:
- India
The Jan Suraaj Party has issued a formal request to the Bihar governor for the dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, following serious allegations from party founder Prashant Kishor.
The party's leadership, including national president Uday Singh and state chief Manoj Bharti, presented the memorandum at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Singh noted their disappointment over meeting the principal secretary instead of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.
Citing constitutional concerns, Singh emphasized the need for Choudhary's removal and hinted at seeking court intervention if required. Meanwhile, Kishor highlighted discrepancies in Choudhary's past legal claims regarding his age, calling for his arrest and retrial in a 1995 murder case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reebok Stands Firm Amidst Logo Removal Claims
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM
Prashant Kishor Alleges Decade-Old Murder Cover-Up by Bihar Deputy CM
Himachal Pradesh Prioritizes Muck Removal and Disaster Readiness
Prashant Kishor Demands Bihar Deputy CM's Dismissal Amid Murder Allegations