Controversy Ignites: The Rahul Gandhi Death Threat Debate

In a recent development, V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, has criticized CPI(M) ministers P Rajeev and M B Rajesh for allegedly making inaccurate claims. The ministers reportedly stated that Congress remained inactive regarding a death threat made against Rahul Gandhi by a BJP leader.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Satheesan articulated that the threat made by BJP leader Printu Mahadevan surfaced on September 26 during a news channel telecast. Contrary to the ministers' claims, Congress leaders filed multiple complaints at various police stations, followed by protests, including one on September 27 where Satheesan was present.

As tensions escalated, the opposition UDF's attempt to address the matter as an adjournment motion was dismissed, with Speaker A N Shamseer allegedly trivializing the threat. This has led to accusations against the state government of shielding the BJP leader, revealing an alleged alliance with the CPI(M).