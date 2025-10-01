Kyrgyzstan's Controversial Death Penalty Proposal: A Response to Outrage

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov has initiated a proposal to reinstate the death penalty for heinous crimes against women and children. This move comes in response to the murder of a 17-year-old girl, Aisuluu, sparking widespread public outrage in the nation.

Japarov's decision aligns with the country's upcoming parliamentary elections, aiming to reinforce his political stronghold. The president believes such heinous crimes must face severe consequences, especially amidst Kyrgyzstan's ranking as the most dangerous Central Asian country for women.

The legislation would mark a significant legal shift, reversing a moratorium observed since 2007. International rights groups, however, highlight global trends toward abolishing capital punishment, contrasting with Japarov's proposal.

