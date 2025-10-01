Celebrating 25 Years of HQ IDS: The Backbone of India's Integrated Defence

Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) celebrated its 25th Raising Day, marking a quarter-century since its inception on October 1, 2001, according to a Ministry of Defence statement. Established as a lasting entity to foster jointness and integration within the Indian Armed Forces, HQ IDS has become a cornerstone for tri-service coordination, particularly in emerging sectors like cyber and space.

Over the years, HQ IDS has been pivotal in creating new joint military structures and driving initiatives for a unified three-tier service mechanism. It plays a vital role in shaping military preparedness by collaborating with research organizations and industry stakeholders to push forward the vision of self-reliance in the defence landscape. This effort includes strategizing through forums for top military and civilian leaders and organizing the Combined Commanders' Conference, reinforcing regional and global defence partnerships.

In support of national priorities, HQ IDS has excelled in coordinating disaster response efforts via exercises that emphasize humanitarian assistance. Dedicated to advancing technology integration, HQ IDS has paved the way in domains such as artificial intelligence and space. It strives to refine training frameworks and strengthen India's contribution to multilateral security goals, reflecting its commitment to evolving military operational capabilities.