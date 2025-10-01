Left Menu

Trump's Gaza Plan: A Stepping Stone or Stumbling Block for the Palestinian Authority?

The Palestinian Authority, strained by financial woes and political challenges, received a potential role in Gaza under a U.S. plan proposed by Donald Trump. However, Trump's conditions pose significant hurdles. Analyst Ghassan Khatib describes the PA's potential involvement as only a theoretical possibility due to various reforms required before governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:26 IST
Trump's Gaza Plan: A Stepping Stone or Stumbling Block for the Palestinian Authority?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Palestinian Authority, evicted from Gaza two decades ago amid financial struggles and operating from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has long seen its ambitions of establishing a sovereign state fade into obscurity.

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent initiative proposing a role for the PA in managing Gaza offered a glimmer of hope. However, the plan necessitates extensive reforms from the PA, creating numerous obstacles on its path to potential involvement. The PA, recognized globally as the legitimate voice of the Palestinian people, remains a key player in international diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing regional tensions.

Ghassan Khatib from Birzeit University criticized the plan, calling the proposition for PA participation in Gaza merely a 'theoretical possibility' due to stringent conditions set out in Trump's proposals. Amid calls for reforms, including changes to educational content and financial practices, the PA's path to peace remains fraught with challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming India's Horticulture: Centres of Excellence Lead the Way

Transforming India's Horticulture: Centres of Excellence Lead the Way

 India
2
Tributes Pour In for BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy of Patriotism and Leadership

Tributes Pour In for BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy of Patrioti...

 India
3
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025