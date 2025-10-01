Trump's Gaza Plan: A Stepping Stone or Stumbling Block for the Palestinian Authority?

The Palestinian Authority, evicted from Gaza two decades ago amid financial struggles and operating from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has long seen its ambitions of establishing a sovereign state fade into obscurity.

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent initiative proposing a role for the PA in managing Gaza offered a glimmer of hope. However, the plan necessitates extensive reforms from the PA, creating numerous obstacles on its path to potential involvement. The PA, recognized globally as the legitimate voice of the Palestinian people, remains a key player in international diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing regional tensions.

Ghassan Khatib from Birzeit University criticized the plan, calling the proposition for PA participation in Gaza merely a 'theoretical possibility' due to stringent conditions set out in Trump's proposals. Amid calls for reforms, including changes to educational content and financial practices, the PA's path to peace remains fraught with challenges.

