BJP Takes Stand Against Spokesperson's Death Threats
BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has condemned death threats made by a party spokesperson against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He clarified that BJP's politics focuses on development rather than personal vendettas. The spokesperson, after making the threat, was arrested but released on bail shortly thereafter.
The BJP state chief, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has officially denounced the death threats made against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by a party spokesperson. Emphasizing the party's focus on developmental politics, Chandrasekhar clarified that such acts are not condoned by the BJP.
During a media briefing in the national capital, Chandrasekhar reiterated that the party's political strategy is anchored on performance and ideological battles, rather than personal animosity. He mentioned that the spokesperson involved had acknowledged his mistake.
BJP leader Printu Mahadevan had issued the threat during a televised debate on South Asian protests, which led to his brief arrest. Despite being arrested, Mahadevan was soon released on bail, prompting Congress to criticize the state government for delayed action.
