Madagascar's Largest Protests Demand President Rajoelina's Resignation

In an unprecedented wave of protests across Madagascar, demonstrators are calling for President Andry Rajoelina's resignation. Inspired by youth-led movements in Kenya and Nepal, these demonstrations represent the most significant challenge to Rajoelina's administration since his re-election in 2023.

Originally sparked by widespread water shortages and power blackouts, the protests have expanded beyond the capital Antananarivo and have been met with significant public support. Despite the government's decision to dissolve its cabinet, public dissent remains unabated.

The United Nations reports significant casualties, although the figures are contested by the government. Opposition leaders have echoed the public's demands, urging Rajoelina to step down while advocating for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis, a sentiment shared by Pope Leo from the Vatican.