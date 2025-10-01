Left Menu

Madagascar's Largest Protests Demand President Rajoelina's Resignation

Madagascar is witnessing significant protests demanding President Andry Rajoelina's resignation. Sparked by water shortages and power outages, the protests have become a major challenge for Rajoelina, leading him to dissolve the government. Despite this, protests continue, fueled by the youth and gaining international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:41 IST
Madagascar's Largest Protests Demand President Rajoelina's Resignation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented wave of protests across Madagascar, demonstrators are calling for President Andry Rajoelina's resignation. Inspired by youth-led movements in Kenya and Nepal, these demonstrations represent the most significant challenge to Rajoelina's administration since his re-election in 2023.

Originally sparked by widespread water shortages and power blackouts, the protests have expanded beyond the capital Antananarivo and have been met with significant public support. Despite the government's decision to dissolve its cabinet, public dissent remains unabated.

The United Nations reports significant casualties, although the figures are contested by the government. Opposition leaders have echoed the public's demands, urging Rajoelina to step down while advocating for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis, a sentiment shared by Pope Leo from the Vatican.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India
3
Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

 Global
4
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025