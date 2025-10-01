Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed his commitment to completing a full five-year term amidst speculation about a leadership change favoring Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Despite political rumors and predictions from opposition parties, Siddaramaiah emphasized his allegiance to the party line and past successful terms as CM.
- Country:
- India
Amidst growing speculation about a potential leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly stated his intention to complete a full five-year term. This declaration comes after comments from Congress leaders indicating Deputy CM D K Shivakumar as the next likely leader.
Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters, acknowledged the rumors of a 'November revolution' due to the nearing end of his two-and-a-half-year tenure. He reiterated his willingness to defer to the decisions of the party high command but dismissed predictions by the opposition that he will not finish his term.
Reflecting on his previous term from 2013 to 2018, the Chief Minister recounted similar doubts detractors voiced about his leadership. Nonetheless, he confidently declared that he will continue his term, also confirming participation in traditional rituals during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership
I will be chief minister for full five-year term: Siddaramaiah in Mysuru.
Trio Jailed for Defaming UP Chief Minister Online
J&K Chief Minister Inaugurates Major Water Projects in Anantnag
Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya