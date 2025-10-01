Left Menu

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed his commitment to completing a full five-year term amidst speculation about a leadership change favoring Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Despite political rumors and predictions from opposition parties, Siddaramaiah emphasized his allegiance to the party line and past successful terms as CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:55 IST
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations
Siddaramaiah
  Country:
  India

Amidst growing speculation about a potential leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly stated his intention to complete a full five-year term. This declaration comes after comments from Congress leaders indicating Deputy CM D K Shivakumar as the next likely leader.

Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters, acknowledged the rumors of a 'November revolution' due to the nearing end of his two-and-a-half-year tenure. He reiterated his willingness to defer to the decisions of the party high command but dismissed predictions by the opposition that he will not finish his term.

Reflecting on his previous term from 2013 to 2018, the Chief Minister recounted similar doubts detractors voiced about his leadership. Nonetheless, he confidently declared that he will continue his term, also confirming participation in traditional rituals during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

