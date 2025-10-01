US Military Initiates Strategic Withdrawal from Iraq, Paving Way for New Partnership

The US military has commenced its planned withdrawal from Iraq, fulfilling a strategic agreement signed with Baghdad in 2022, as officials announced on Wednesday. This effort represents a shift from combat operations to a new, enduring security partnership.

According to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, this reduction signifies the success in the joint fight against ISIS. The US seeks to maintain strong ties with Iraq while ensuring a smooth transition, consistent with the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement and respective national interests.

An anonymous senior Iraqi security official revealed that the withdrawal began weeks ago, affecting American troops stationed in Baghdad and Ain al-Asad base. Remaining personnel have either relocated to Irbil or left the region entirely. The Iraqi Prime Minister plans discussions later this year to redefine the countries' security relationship.