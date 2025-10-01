Punjab Congress Launches 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Drive with Signature Campaign

The Punjab Congress has embarked on an ambitious signature campaign, part of its 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' initiative, targeting alleged electoral malpractice by the BJP. With the goal of collecting five crore signatures and raising awareness, the party is striving for accountability and transparency in governance.

Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab's Congress in-charge, has accused the BJP of vote theft, citing evidence presented by Rahul Gandhi. He condemned a recent threat to Gandhi's life and called for increased security measures. The Congress is leveraging a statewide 'Yatra' to mobilize support and educate the public about the alleged misconduct.

The campaign has also seen former political leaders and activists, like Anil Joshi, joining the Congress, reflecting a growing disillusionment with current governance. Leaders assert that the Congress is the only party capable of steering Punjab towards a promising future.