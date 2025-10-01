Left Menu

Punjab Congress Launches 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Drive with Signature Campaign

The Punjab Congress has initiated a massive signature campaign as part of its 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' drive, which aims to gather five crore signatures nationwide against alleged vote theft by the BJP. The campaign also includes raising awareness through a statewide 'Yatra' and enhancing security for Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:02 IST
Punjab Congress Launches 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Drive with Signature Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Congress has embarked on an ambitious signature campaign, part of its 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' initiative, targeting alleged electoral malpractice by the BJP. With the goal of collecting five crore signatures and raising awareness, the party is striving for accountability and transparency in governance.

Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab's Congress in-charge, has accused the BJP of vote theft, citing evidence presented by Rahul Gandhi. He condemned a recent threat to Gandhi's life and called for increased security measures. The Congress is leveraging a statewide 'Yatra' to mobilize support and educate the public about the alleged misconduct.

The campaign has also seen former political leaders and activists, like Anil Joshi, joining the Congress, reflecting a growing disillusionment with current governance. Leaders assert that the Congress is the only party capable of steering Punjab towards a promising future.

TRENDING

1
Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

 India
2
Tejasvi Surya Leads Parliamentary Panel for Jan Vishwas Bill

Tejasvi Surya Leads Parliamentary Panel for Jan Vishwas Bill

 India
3
Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.

Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025