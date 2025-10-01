Gaza Flotilla Defies Israeli Blockade: Activists, Lawmakers, and High-Profile Figures on Board

The Global Sumud Flotilla, featuring figures such as Greta Thunberg and Mandla Mandela, is advancing towards Gaza. Despite the Israeli navy's interventions, the flotilla, composed of nearly 50 boats, is determined to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

The flotilla remains undeterred by Israeli threats and naval maneuvers, having experienced a near encounter during another grueling night in the Mediterranean Sea. Activists are streaming live as they push forward, despite being in a danger zone declared by Israel.

European nations are divided on the issue; Spain supports the humanitarian mission while Italy urges caution. Meanwhile, Israel's foreign minister warns against the flotilla, calling it a provocation and linking some participants to Hamas, allegations swiftly denied by the activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)