Gaza Flotilla Defies Israeli Blockade: Activists, Lawmakers, and High-Profile Figures on Board
The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid and high-profile activists like Greta Thunberg and Mandla Mandela, is sailing toward Gaza to challenge the Israeli blockade. Despite warnings and interference from Israeli navy vessels, the flotilla continues its mission, facing diplomatic tensions as European governments present differing stances.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, featuring figures such as Greta Thunberg and Mandla Mandela, is advancing towards Gaza. Despite the Israeli navy's interventions, the flotilla, composed of nearly 50 boats, is determined to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.
The flotilla remains undeterred by Israeli threats and naval maneuvers, having experienced a near encounter during another grueling night in the Mediterranean Sea. Activists are streaming live as they push forward, despite being in a danger zone declared by Israel.
European nations are divided on the issue; Spain supports the humanitarian mission while Italy urges caution. Meanwhile, Israel's foreign minister warns against the flotilla, calling it a provocation and linking some participants to Hamas, allegations swiftly denied by the activists.
