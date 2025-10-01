Left Menu

Showdown at the Supreme Court: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a landmark case involving Donald Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The case raises significant legal questions about presidential authority and Fed independence, with broader implications for monetary policy and global financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:43 IST
Showdown at the Supreme Court: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook
Federal Reserve

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case in January concerning former President Donald Trump's endeavor to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This unprecedented move marks the first time a president has tried to remove a Fed official, challenging the central bank's autonomy.

Cook, the first Black woman to serve as a Fed governor, refutes Trump's allegations of mortgage fraud as unfounded and asserts they lack the legal basis for her removal. The Supreme Court's forthcoming decision could redefine the boundaries of presidential power over independent federal agencies.

The case has far-reaching implications for the Federal Reserve's ability to set interest rates free from political interference, a cornerstone of its operations. Observers believe any ruling could potentially affect the global economic landscape, given the Fed's central role in shaping monetary policy worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

 United States
2
Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

 India
4
Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures

Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025