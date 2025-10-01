Showdown at the Supreme Court: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case in January concerning former President Donald Trump's endeavor to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This unprecedented move marks the first time a president has tried to remove a Fed official, challenging the central bank's autonomy.

Cook, the first Black woman to serve as a Fed governor, refutes Trump's allegations of mortgage fraud as unfounded and asserts they lack the legal basis for her removal. The Supreme Court's forthcoming decision could redefine the boundaries of presidential power over independent federal agencies.

The case has far-reaching implications for the Federal Reserve's ability to set interest rates free from political interference, a cornerstone of its operations. Observers believe any ruling could potentially affect the global economic landscape, given the Fed's central role in shaping monetary policy worldwide.

