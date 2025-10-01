Parliamentary Committee Leadership Shifts Spark Strategic Moves
The BJP has positioned several leaders, including Tejasvi Surya and Baijayant Panda, to chair crucial parliamentary committees. These appointments highlight strategic confidence in young leaders and align with political maneuvers as opposition parties refuse participation in certain panels. Notably, Tejasvi Surya will chair the committee on the Jan Vishwas Bill.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made strategic appointments, placing Tejasvi Surya as chairman of the parliamentary committee examining the Jan Vishwas Bill and Baijayant Panda over the committee for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill.
These moves are seen as the BJP's vote of confidence in their leadership among various departmental chairs, including the re-nomination of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to his committee roles.
Amid these adjustments, key opposition parties such as Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and Aam Aadmi Party have opted out of controversial committees, marking a period of political recalibration within parliamentary committees.
