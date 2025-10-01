Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Leadership Shifts Spark Strategic Moves

The BJP has positioned several leaders, including Tejasvi Surya and Baijayant Panda, to chair crucial parliamentary committees. These appointments highlight strategic confidence in young leaders and align with political maneuvers as opposition parties refuse participation in certain panels. Notably, Tejasvi Surya will chair the committee on the Jan Vishwas Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:50 IST
Parliamentary Committee Leadership Shifts Spark Strategic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made strategic appointments, placing Tejasvi Surya as chairman of the parliamentary committee examining the Jan Vishwas Bill and Baijayant Panda over the committee for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill.

These moves are seen as the BJP's vote of confidence in their leadership among various departmental chairs, including the re-nomination of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to his committee roles.

Amid these adjustments, key opposition parties such as Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and Aam Aadmi Party have opted out of controversial committees, marking a period of political recalibration within parliamentary committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

 United States
2
Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

 India
4
Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures

Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025