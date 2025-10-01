Controversy Erupts Over RSS Centenary Commemoration

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denounced the commemoration of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary as a 'grave insult' to the Indian Constitution. His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a postage stamp and a Rs 100 coin to mark the occasion.

In a social media post, Vijayan argued that this commemoration legitimizes an organization that abstained from the freedom struggle and instead supported a divisive ideology that aligned with colonial interests. He asserted that such national honors undermine the sacrifices of India's true freedom fighters who envisioned a unified, secular nation.

The release by Prime Minister Modi featured the first depiction of Bharat Mata on Indian currency, alongside the RSS motto. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has criticized this move as a falsification of history, intensifying an already heated political debate.