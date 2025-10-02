Left Menu

Legal Battle Brews Over Railway Merger Amidst Top Official's Controversial Firing

Robert Primus, recently fired from the Surface Transportation Board by Donald Trump, is contesting his removal during a crucial $85 billion railway merger decision. The merger involves Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, marking the largest U.S. rail tie-up in decades. Primus claims the firing lacked legal justification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 01:54 IST
In a significant development, Robert Primus, ousted from the Surface Transportation Board by President Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit contesting his dismissal. The timing comes as a monumental $85 billion railway merger decision, involving Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, is set to be reviewed by the board.

Primus argues that his removal was unfounded, claiming it did not satisfy legal requirements. This contention arises amidst Trump's surprising support for the merger, following a meeting with Union Pacific's CEO Jim Vena. Prior to his dismissal, Primus expressed staunch opposition to the merger, terming it a potential corporate takeover.

The controversy highlights a pattern of dismissals under Trump's administration, targeting members of various independent agencies. With this background, the merger proposal has raised eyebrows, especially under an administration known for its strong antitrust enforcement.

