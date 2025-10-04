Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to 2 freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to two freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu, Tiruppur Kumaran and Subramaniya Siva, on their birth anniversary.On this day, we remember and bow to two great sons of Bharat Mata, Tiruppur Kumaran and Subramaniya Siva. Both hail from the great state of Tamil Nadu and dedicated their lives to Indias independence and awakening a spirit of nationalism, PM Modi said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to two freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu, Tiruppur Kumaran and Subramaniya Siva, on their birth anniversary.

''On this day, we remember and bow to two great sons of Bharat Mata, Tiruppur Kumaran and Subramaniya Siva. Both hail from the great state of Tamil Nadu and dedicated their lives to India's independence and awakening a spirit of nationalism,'' PM Modi said on X. Tiruppur Kumaran, he noted, attained martyrdom while holding India's national flag, and thus showed what unflinching courage and selfless sacrifice are. Kumaran was killed at the young age of 27 in the violent crackdown on a march by freedom fighters, including him, in 1932.

Subramaniya Siva, through his fearless writings and fiery speeches, instilled cultural pride and patriotism among countless youth, PM Modi said.

He said, ''The efforts of these two greats remain etched in our collective memory, reminding us of the struggles and suffering of countless people who ensured our freedom from colonial rule. May their contributions continue to inspire us all to work towards national development and unity.'' The prime minister has often highlighted the contribution of lesser-known figures in the freedom movement, emphasising that sacrifices of many people from different parts of the country did not get their due acknowledgement in post-independent India.

