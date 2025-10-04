Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump wants to cut federal aid to Portland as his anger with protesters grows

U.S. President Donald Trump has directed his team to review federal aid to Portland, Oregon, that can be cut as his anger with the city's anti-government and anti-fascism protesters mounts, the White House said on Friday. "We will not fund states that allow anarchy," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters. She gave no details about what funds Trump, a Republican, might try to block.

US FDA launches pilot program to fast-track review of domestically made generic drugs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has launched a new pilot program to speed up the review process for generic drugs that are tested and manufactured entirely in the United States. The program is designed to encourage companies to invest in domestic drug production and research by offering faster approvals for products made with U.S.-sourced ingredients and tested within the country.

Kilmar Abrego may have been vindictively prosecuted by Trump administration, US judge finds

A federal judge ruled on Friday there was a realistic likelihood that the criminal charges the U.S. Department of Justice brought against Kilmar Abrego, the alleged gang member who was wrongly deported by President Donald Trump's administration to El Salvador, amounted to a vindictive prosecution. U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw in Nashville, Tennessee, cited statements administration officials made celebrating the charges brought against Abrego as evidence the indictment may have been pursued in retaliation for a lawsuit he brought in Maryland challenging his wrongful deportation.

Centrist Republicans warn against Trump's partisan shutdown strategy

President Donald Trump's freezing of funds for Democratic-led states has raised concerns among some centrist Republicans in the U.S. Congress, who worry that leaning into these divisions could make it harder to end an ongoing government shutdown. "You're going to create a bad faith environment here that could put us further out. They need to be very judicious," Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who is involved in informal bipartisan talks to end the shutdown, told reporters in the U.S. Capitol this week.

US Border Patrol raid sweeps in citizens, families as Chicago crackdown intensifies

U.S. Border Patrol agents deployed to Chicago led a late-night raid on an apartment building this week, rappelling from helicopters onto rooftops and breaking down doors in an operation authorities said targeted gang members but which swept up U.S. citizens and families. The show of force highlighted President Donald Trump's unprecedented use of Border Patrol agents as a surge force in major cities, rerouting personnel who would normally be tasked with guarding America's borders with Mexico and Canada.

Fed's Jefferson repeats job market could face stress without support

U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson reiterated on Friday that the U.S. job market could face stress if it is not supported by monetary policy. In remarks prepared for delivery at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business, Jefferson largely repeated comments from earlier in the week that with inflation above the Fed's 2% target and the job market seeming to weaken, "both sides of our mandate are under pressure."

Bid to end shutdown fails in Senate; Trump freezes aid to Chicago

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration froze $2.1 billion in Chicago transit funding on Friday, starving another Democratic city of funds as a bid to end the government shutdown failed again in the Senate. On the shutdown's third day, Trump ramped up pressure on Democrats to end the standoff and agree to a Republican plan that would restore government funding. But that failed in a 54-44 Senate vote, short of the chamber's 60-vote standard, ensuring that the shutdown will last until at least Monday.

Chevron's Los Angeles refinery down after large fire erupted in jet fuel unit

Chevron's 285,000-barrel-per-day El Segundo refinery in southern California had taken multiple units offline on Friday after a large fire erupted in a jet fuel production unit, disrupting supply in the Golden State's isolated energy market. The El Segundo refinery is the second largest in California and Chevron's second-biggest refinery in the United States. The facility supplies a fifth of all motor vehicle fuels and 40% of the jet fuel consumed in southern California.

Second US appeals court rejects Trump's order curtailing birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump's effort to curtail birthright citizenship was declared unconstitutional by a second U.S. appeals court on Friday, handing him another defeat on a core piece of his hardline immigration agenda whose ultimate fate may lie with the U.S. Supreme Court. A three-judge panel of the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld injunctions won by Democratic-led states and immigrant rights advocates that have stopped the Republican president's executive order from taking effect nationwide.

