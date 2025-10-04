Delhi BJP felicitates workers who constructed their new office on DDU Marg

Delhi BJP on Saturday felicitated the workers who were involved in the construction of their new office building on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The five-storey building was inaugurated last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party leaders, including national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, presented certificates of appreciation to all the workers and honoured them at a function held in the new building.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and other senior leaders also extended their gratitude to the workers, said a party statement.

