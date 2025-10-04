Left Menu

Delhi BJP felicitates workers who constructed their new office on DDU Marg

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 19:43 IST
Delhi BJP on Saturday felicitated the workers who were involved in the construction of their new office building on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The five-storey building was inaugurated last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party leaders, including national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, presented certificates of appreciation to all the workers and honoured them at a function held in the new building.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and other senior leaders also extended their gratitude to the workers, said a party statement.

