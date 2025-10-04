Left Menu

UPDATE 4-Populist billionaire Babis's party on track to win Czech election

Babis, who led a centre-left cabinet in 2017-2021, is an ally of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and teamed up with a number of far-right parties in the Patriots for Europe group in the European Parliament to challenge the mainstream direction of Europe's policies, including decarbonisation. He has rejected calls from SPD to leave the EU and NATO, but has said he would end the "Czech initiative" that has bought millions of artillery rounds from around the world for Ukraine with funding from Western donors.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 19:48 IST
UPDATE 4-Populist billionaire Babis's party on track to win Czech election

Billionaire Andrej Babis's ANO party was on track to win the Czech Republic's parliamentary election on Saturday, raising the prospect of a government that would boost Europe's populist, anti-immigration camp and reduce support for Ukraine. Projections by Czech media showed ANO would win about 35% of the vote, ahead of Prime Minister Petr Fiala's Spolu (Together) group on around 22%, but would likely need partners to rule.

With 38% of ballots counted, ANO was leading with 38.9% of the vote and Spolu in second with 19.8%, the Statistical Office said. WHO MIGHT BABIS NEED TO TEAM UP WITH?

If ANO falls short of a majority, Babis will need other parties - likely including the far-right, anti-EU and anti-NATO SPD - to form a government, or at least give support to a minority cabinet. ANO has ruled out an agreement with the current ruling parties and the liberal Pirates, which were in government until last year.

An ANO coalition might also include the Motorists party, which opposes the European Union's phase-out of combustion cars. Potential partner far-left Stacilo! was below the 5% threshold to enter parliament in the partial results. Babis, who led a centre-left cabinet in 2017-2021, is an ally of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and teamed up with a number of far-right parties in the Patriots for Europe group in the European Parliament to challenge the mainstream direction of Europe's policies, including decarbonisation.

He has rejected calls from SPD to leave the EU and NATO, but has said he would end the "Czech initiative" that has bought millions of artillery rounds from around the world for Ukraine with funding from Western donors. ANO wants NATO and the EU to handle aid for Ukraine, and has abstained in some European Parliament votes supporting Kyiv and its bid for EU membership, which Babis has opposed in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025