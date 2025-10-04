Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Bihar Assembly Polls: Strategy and Candidates Under Discussion

The BJP election committee in Bihar convened to strategize for the upcoming state assembly elections. Chaired by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the meeting focused on selecting prospective candidates. Key figures including Vinod Tawde and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha emphasized development and governance as cornerstones of their campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election committee for Bihar convened on Saturday to deliberate on strategies and potential candidates for the imminent state assembly elections.

Presided over by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the meeting took place at the party's state headquarters. Pradhan, appointed as the party's in-charge for the elections, guided the discussions, with key members such as BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde expressing optimism for a development-focused government.

Additional dignitaries in attendance included Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and several Union ministers. The discussions underscored Bihar's commitment to progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

