BJP Sets Stage for Zilla Parishad Elections with 26 Official Candidates

The Arunachal Pradesh BJP has named 26 candidates for Zilla Parishad Chairperson roles across the state. Selected after intensive consultations, these candidates aim to reinforce local leadership and administration. This move is part of the BJP's strategy for upcoming local elections.

The Arunachal Pradesh BJP has announced 26 candidates for the positions of Zilla Parishad Chairperson across various districts. This announcement signals the party's readiness for the upcoming elections.

Finalized through extensive organizational discussions, the candidates reflect district-specific representation. The initiative aims to bolster grassroots leadership, enhance district-level governance, and improve coordination between local bodies and the state government.

The decision, endorsed by state BJP president Kaling Moyong, has been conveyed to all district units to ensure prompt action. Voting for panchayat and civic bodies in Itanagar and Pasighat was held on December 15, with results declared on December 20.

