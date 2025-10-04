Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Contender for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll
The Aam Aadmi Party is considering industrialist Rajinder Gupta for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab. This vacancy emerged following Sanjeev Arora's resignation. Gupta's potential candidacy is strengthened by his recent resignations from key positions, indicating significant political movements within the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is poised to nominate Rajinder Gupta, an industrialist, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab scheduled for October 24.
This vacancy arose due to Sanjeev Arora's resignation after his election to the state assembly, with his term initially set to conclude in 2028.
Gupta's recent resignations from prominent roles hint at his potential candidacy, marking a strategic political shift as AAP consolidates its position in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement