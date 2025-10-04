Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Contender for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is poised to nominate Rajinder Gupta, an industrialist, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab scheduled for October 24.

This vacancy arose due to Sanjeev Arora's resignation after his election to the state assembly, with his term initially set to conclude in 2028.

Gupta's recent resignations from prominent roles hint at his potential candidacy, marking a strategic political shift as AAP consolidates its position in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)