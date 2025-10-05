Gaza Conflict Talks: Hope Amidst Continued Strikes

The Gaza conflict remains unresolved as both Israeli forces and Hamas engage in crucial negotiations over President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed cautious optimism on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' emphasizing the importance of logistical discussions, especially regarding hostage releases from Gaza.

Although Hamas has shown willingness to accept key parts of Trump's 20-point proposal, including ending the war and releasing hostages, questions linger about its willingness to disarm—a critical demand from Israel. On Sunday, Israeli negotiators were set to head to Egypt for talks, with Hamas representatives joining from Cairo.

Despite diplomatic efforts, violence continues to devastate Gaza. Israeli airstrikes killed 16 on Sunday, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Politically, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure from hardliners to maintain military pressure, while some Israelis remain hopeful for peace. Opposition leaders are backing a potential resolution under the Trump plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)