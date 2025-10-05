Trump Welcomes Putin's Nuclear Pact Proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed approval on Sunday for Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent offer to voluntarily uphold limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons.

Putin suggested maintaining the caps established under the 2010 New START accord, which is scheduled to expire in February, contingent upon reciprocal action from the U.S.

This proposal is seen as a move to ensure continued stability between the holders of the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

