Trump Welcomes Putin's Nuclear Pact Proposal
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to uphold the limits on strategic nuclear weapons as per the 2010 New START accord. This offer, aimed at maintaining global nuclear stability, comes ahead of the treaty's expiration in February, contingent upon U.S. compliance.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed approval on Sunday for Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent offer to voluntarily uphold limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons.
Putin suggested maintaining the caps established under the 2010 New START accord, which is scheduled to expire in February, contingent upon reciprocal action from the U.S.
This proposal is seen as a move to ensure continued stability between the holders of the world's largest nuclear arsenals.
