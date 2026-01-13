EPA's Greenhouse Gas Regulation Repeal Proposal: A Divided Stance

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has expressed support for the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) proposal to retract greenhouse gas regulations affecting vehicles, as stated by its president on Monday. However, the API is not in favor of extending this repeal to encompass power plants and other stationary industrial sources.

API President Mike Sommers emphasized that the trade group considers the current regulatory framework as vital, affirming the EPA's authority to oversee greenhouse gas emissions from these stationary sources. The EPA intends to finalize the proposal to repeal the scientific determination that greenhouse gas emissions pose a threat to public health, a decision known as the endangerment finding. Eliminating this foundation would significantly impact existing climate regulations.

The potential reversal of the endangerment finding has drawn criticism, as it could dismantle crucial federal standards for combating climate change. Gretchen Goldman of the Union of Concerned Scientists remarked that the evidence of harm from emissions is more compelling today. Despite divergent views, the API advocates maintaining separate regulations for stationary sources to address methane emissions from the oil and gas industry.

