Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment Intensifies
California Governor Gavin Newsom plans legal action against the Trump administration's use of 300 California National Guard members in Oregon. Newsom responds to a federal court decision blocking Trump's deployment of 200 Oregon troops to Portland, escalating tensions over military authority across state lines.
- Country:
- United States
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to take legal action against the Trump administration over its decision to deploy 300 California National Guard troops to Oregon. This legal challenge comes after a federal court blocked President Donald Trump from deploying 200 Oregon National Guard members to Portland.
This move heightens the ongoing tension between federal and state authorities over the use of military personnel in domestic affairs. Newsom's announcement was made through a social media post on X, where he criticized the federal government's overreach.
Newsom emphasized the deployment is currently underway and vowed to stand against what he perceives as an unauthorized federal intervention with significant implications for state governance and military control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds
Federal Action Halted: Court Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment in Oregon
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention
Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment in Portland Intensifies
Illinois Governor Criticizes Trump Over Texas National Guard Deployment