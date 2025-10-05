Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment Intensifies

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to take legal action against the Trump administration over its decision to deploy 300 California National Guard troops to Oregon. This legal challenge comes after a federal court blocked President Donald Trump from deploying 200 Oregon National Guard members to Portland.

This move heightens the ongoing tension between federal and state authorities over the use of military personnel in domestic affairs. Newsom's announcement was made through a social media post on X, where he criticized the federal government's overreach.

Newsom emphasized the deployment is currently underway and vowed to stand against what he perceives as an unauthorized federal intervention with significant implications for state governance and military control.

