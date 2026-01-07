Left Menu

Starmer Ensures Parliamentary Oversight on UK Force Deployment

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a commitment to involve the UK Parliament in any decision to deploy forces under a new declaration signed with France and Ukraine. The agreement, signed alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, outlines potential troop deployment in the event of a peace agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of parliamentary oversight on Wednesday regarding the potential deployment of UK forces. This comes after a declaration signed with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, outlines the deployment of forces contingent on a peace deal being reached in Ukraine. Starmer assured the UK Parliament of transparent communication as events unfold.

"I will ensure the House remains informed as the situation evolves," Starmer asserted, highlighting his plan to seek parliamentary approval for any troop deployment under this declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

