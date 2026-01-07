Starmer Ensures Parliamentary Oversight on UK Force Deployment

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of parliamentary oversight on Wednesday regarding the potential deployment of UK forces. This comes after a declaration signed with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, outlines the deployment of forces contingent on a peace deal being reached in Ukraine. Starmer assured the UK Parliament of transparent communication as events unfold.

"I will ensure the House remains informed as the situation evolves," Starmer asserted, highlighting his plan to seek parliamentary approval for any troop deployment under this declaration.

(With inputs from agencies.)