Starmer Ensures Parliamentary Oversight on UK Force Deployment
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a commitment to involve the UK Parliament in any decision to deploy forces under a new declaration signed with France and Ukraine. The agreement, signed alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, outlines potential troop deployment in the event of a peace agreement.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of parliamentary oversight on Wednesday regarding the potential deployment of UK forces. This comes after a declaration signed with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The agreement, signed on Tuesday, outlines the deployment of forces contingent on a peace deal being reached in Ukraine. Starmer assured the UK Parliament of transparent communication as events unfold.
"I will ensure the House remains informed as the situation evolves," Starmer asserted, highlighting his plan to seek parliamentary approval for any troop deployment under this declaration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK's Commitment to Ukraine: Parliamentary Approval Required for Troop Deployment
High-Stakes Talks in Paris: Ukraine and U.S. Discuss Nuclear Plant and Territory
Concrete Steps Towards Peace: Ukraine's Paris Discussions
Cyprus Takes EU Helm Amid Strong Ukraine Support
Concrete Progress: Ukraine's New Diplomatic Push