Floods, Fury, and Political Fire: The North Bengal Crisis

In the aftermath of catastrophic rains that claimed 28 lives in North Bengal, a political storm has erupted. BJP leaders Khagen Murmu and Sankar Ghosh faced a mob attack during their visit to the flood-devastated Nagrakata area.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited the flood-stricken regions to oversee relief operations, condemned the violence and labeled the floods as 'man-made'. She attributed the disaster to the DVC's unrestricted release of water and announced monetary compensation to victims' families.

The incident has intensified political rivalries, with the BJP accusing TMC of orchestrating the attack, while TMC leaders criticized BJP's intentions. The floods have also caused significant damage to tea plantations, affecting thousands of workers. As relief efforts continue, the region is caught in the crossfire of political accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)