Jubilee Hills Bypoll: The Battle for Transparent Elections in Hyderabad

The much-anticipated Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll in Hyderabad is set for November 11, with vote counting on November 14, officials announced. This follows the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier this year.

With the Chief Election Commissioner setting the stage from Delhi, Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer, C Sudharshan Reddy, declared comprehensive preparations to guarantee a transparent election. The election machinery is ready, including adequate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems.

The bypoll sees Sunita, widow of the late MLA, contesting from the BRS, while opposition parties like Congress and BJP are yet to reveal their candidates. The GHMC Commissioner confirmed over four lakh eligible voters in Jubilee Hills, emphasizing verification of voter names for participation in the upcoming electoral exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)