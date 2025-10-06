Left Menu

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: The Battle for Transparent Elections in Hyderabad

The bypoll for the Jubilee Hills assembly seat in Hyderabad is scheduled for November 11, with results on November 14. This election follows the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The Chief Electoral Office has ensured all infrastructure and security are in place for a fair polling process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll in Hyderabad is set for November 11, with vote counting on November 14, officials announced. This follows the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier this year.

With the Chief Election Commissioner setting the stage from Delhi, Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer, C Sudharshan Reddy, declared comprehensive preparations to guarantee a transparent election. The election machinery is ready, including adequate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems.

The bypoll sees Sunita, widow of the late MLA, contesting from the BRS, while opposition parties like Congress and BJP are yet to reveal their candidates. The GHMC Commissioner confirmed over four lakh eligible voters in Jubilee Hills, emphasizing verification of voter names for participation in the upcoming electoral exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

