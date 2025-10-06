Left Menu

Syria's New Parliament: A Step Forward or a Step Backward?

Syria announces interim results of its parliamentary vote amid concerns over inclusivity and fairness. The process involved electing 119 lawmakers from pre-approved lists, with ethnic and religious representation highlighted. However, the short appeal period raised doubts about the election's integrity.

Syria has unveiled preliminary results from its parliamentary elections, which are pivotal in the country's journey away from the era of Bashar al-Assad. However, the process has been marred by allegations of limited scope and predetermined outcomes.

The election, held on Sunday, tasked around 6,000 regional electoral college members with choosing candidates from a pre-approved list for the 210-seat body. President Ahmed al-Sharaa is set to appoint the remainder, leading to concerns about the true representativeness of the new parliament.

Some Syrians and political analysts argue that the centralized management of the vote neglected areas outside government control, casting doubt on the inclusivity of the electoral process. Observers highlighted the limited appeal period post-election as a major flaw, questioning the fairness and integrity of Syria's first post-Assad legislature.

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

