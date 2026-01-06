Left Menu

Concerns Rise Over Fairness in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections

Bangladesh's Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, has criticized the current electoral environment, alleging bias within the interim government towards a specific political party. The party demands neutrality from election officials ahead of the February election, while warning of potential conspiracies against the country's hard-won democratic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:33 IST
Concerns Rise Over Fairness in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh's largest Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, has raised concerns about the fairness of the nation's upcoming general election, scheduled for February 12. The party claims that the interim government is biased towards a specific political party.

In a meeting of Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Executive Council, leaders expressed worry over allegations from several regions that government officials are favoring a particular political group. The political scene is tense, with the Awami League barred from running and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) seen as the leading contender.

The Jamaat demands impartial conduct from the Election Commission and law enforcement, urging them to safeguard the election process. Warned against past political conspiracies, the party emphasized the importance of protecting Bangladesh's democratic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IEW 2026: Global Energy Leaders Converge in Goa

IEW 2026: Global Energy Leaders Converge in Goa

 India
2
BJP Hails Madras HC Ruling on Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp Lighting

BJP Hails Madras HC Ruling on Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp Lighting

 India
3
Call for Freedom: Demand for Release of Venezuelan Political Prisoners

Call for Freedom: Demand for Release of Venezuelan Political Prisoners

 Global
4
Supreme Court to Frame SOP on Bank Account Freezing Amid Cybercrime Probes

Supreme Court to Frame SOP on Bank Account Freezing Amid Cybercrime Probes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026