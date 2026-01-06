Concerns Rise Over Fairness in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections

Bangladesh's largest Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, has raised concerns about the fairness of the nation's upcoming general election, scheduled for February 12. The party claims that the interim government is biased towards a specific political party.

In a meeting of Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Executive Council, leaders expressed worry over allegations from several regions that government officials are favoring a particular political group. The political scene is tense, with the Awami League barred from running and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) seen as the leading contender.

The Jamaat demands impartial conduct from the Election Commission and law enforcement, urging them to safeguard the election process. Warned against past political conspiracies, the party emphasized the importance of protecting Bangladesh's democratic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)