Currency Tumble: Fiscal and Political Shifts Shake Markets
The Japanese yen and euro weakened against the dollar due to political shifts in Japan and France. Japan's new leader, Sanae Takaichi, advocates for Abenomics, causing traders to adjust expectations. Meanwhile, the euro slid post the resignation of France's new government, stirring market apprehensions.
The Japanese yen and euro took a hit against the dollar on Monday, amid political developments in Japan and France. With Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party appointing conservative Sanae Takaichi, a follower of Abenomics, currency traders adjusted their projections concerning Japan's monetary policy.
The yen's decline was mirrored by the euro's dip following the resignation of France's newly appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and his government's unexpected exit shortly after the announcement of his cabinet. This political instability raised market concerns, leading the dollar to strengthen.
As market participants await signs from the U.S. federal government on reopening, the dollar index saw an increase. Concurrently, the Federal Reserve is likely to announce a rate cut in its upcoming meeting, reflecting ongoing economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
