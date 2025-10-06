Left Menu

Currency Tumble: Fiscal and Political Shifts Shake Markets

The Japanese yen and euro weakened against the dollar due to political shifts in Japan and France. Japan's new leader, Sanae Takaichi, advocates for Abenomics, causing traders to adjust expectations. Meanwhile, the euro slid post the resignation of France's new government, stirring market apprehensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:16 IST
Currency Tumble: Fiscal and Political Shifts Shake Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese yen and euro took a hit against the dollar on Monday, amid political developments in Japan and France. With Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party appointing conservative Sanae Takaichi, a follower of Abenomics, currency traders adjusted their projections concerning Japan's monetary policy.

The yen's decline was mirrored by the euro's dip following the resignation of France's newly appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and his government's unexpected exit shortly after the announcement of his cabinet. This political instability raised market concerns, leading the dollar to strengthen.

As market participants await signs from the U.S. federal government on reopening, the dollar index saw an increase. Concurrently, the Federal Reserve is likely to announce a rate cut in its upcoming meeting, reflecting ongoing economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025