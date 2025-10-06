Bihar Assembly Polls: Horses and Boats to Navigate Diara's Unique Challenges

In a unique move for the Bihar assembly polls, police will use horses to patrol 250 polling stations in the Diara region, according to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

During a press conference, Kumar announced that ballot papers on the EVMs will now include color photographs of candidates, a change from previous black and white images.

With 243 assembly constituencies up for election in November, voting will occur in two phases, and results will be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)