Bihar Assembly Polls: Horses and Boats to Navigate Diara's Unique Challenges

In Bihar's Diara region, police will patrol using horses at 250 polling booths while voting parties will travel by boat to about 197 stations during the state assembly elections. With over 7.42 crore voters, the elections will take place across 90,712 booths, featuring enhanced ballot papers with candidates' photographs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:27 IST
In a unique move for the Bihar assembly polls, police will use horses to patrol 250 polling stations in the Diara region, according to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

During a press conference, Kumar announced that ballot papers on the EVMs will now include color photographs of candidates, a change from previous black and white images.

With 243 assembly constituencies up for election in November, voting will occur in two phases, and results will be declared on November 14.

